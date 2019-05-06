Hastings make flying start with emphatic win

Hastings Priory Cricket Club made a superb start to its 2019 league season with an emphatic away victory.

Priory produced a dominant display to win by 116 runs away to Goring By Sea in 1st Central Sussex Cricket League Division Two on Saturday.

Hastings Priory spin bowler Jack Coleman

Elliot Hooper, Ricardo De Nobrega and Jake Woolley scored half-centuries with the bat, while John Morgan took five wickets with the ball in a strong all-round display from the visitors.

Priory coach Ian Gillespie said: “It was really good, really positive. We played very well. It was a challenging wicket, challenging weather because it was cold and very challenging outfield - unusual conditions for us to play in.

“We batted really sensibly, really well. The things we talked about addressing, we addressed. We didn’t take unnecessary risks and played sensibly.

“And we did a job with the ball, we stuck at it. All-round it was really good.”

Hastings Priory wicketkeeper Jake Woolley looks on as Stuart Carter puts bat to ball

After losing the toss and being asked to bat, Priory posted a huge score of 302-6 from their 45 overs to put the game beyond the opposition by tea.

New overseas player De Nobrega, who made 58 on his league debut for Priory, and captain Tom Gillespie (39) forged a good opening partnership.

De Nobrega batted positively, yet sensibly and ensured there was a healthy tempo to the innings, while Gillespie offered decent support. After De Nobrega was out leg before having played some delightful shots, Gillespie accelerated until being caught.

The ball was cutting around and the bounce was a little bit variable, but Woolley and Hooper got themselves in, got the pace and bounce of the wicket, and then played really well during an excellent fourth wicket partnership.

Woolley made 58 and Hooper a fine 91 to bat Priory into a very strong position. Greg Devlin (14) and Morgan (20 not out) took Priory past 300 at the end, and their total was always going to be a winning one.

Priory then bowled pretty well - and supported their bowlers well in the field - to dismiss Goring for 186 off the final ball of their 45 overs in reply.

Unusually for Priory, nine of the 10 wickets were taken by the seamers.

Morgan led the way with 5-31 from nine overs - his first five-wicket haul since the win at Cuckfield in 2013 - Adam Barton took 2-20 from five and Adam Pye 2-11 from seven. Hooper was the other wicket-taker with 1-30 from eight.

Stuart Carter (60) and Danny Pittham (52) made half-centuries for Goring, but only two other players reached double figures and neither of those got to 20.