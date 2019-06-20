Hastings power to emphatic victory in league match

Hastings Athletic Club continued its splendid start to the Southern Athletics League season with a convincing victory at Lewes.

Hastings AC provisionally won the match by around 80 points, making it two victories and a close second place in their opening Division Three South East fixtures this summer.

Hastings Athletic Club's men's 4x100 relay team

Athlete of the match was 15-year-old prospect Shannon Hopkins-Parry, who produced strong performances in several events.

Hopkins-Parry was third in the list of top 10 individual performances by women athletes in the match with her time of 2:24.5 in winning the B string 800m. She also ran the 200m in 28.7s and won the B string 800m in 2:24.5.

Caitlin Millar was number one in the women’s top 10 with her 800m time of 2:20.6 and joint ninth with 5:03.8 in winning the 1,500m. She also won the A string 400m in 63.5s.

Kim Martin was sixth with a discus PB of 22.32m and joint ninth with a PB of 7.98m in the shot. She also threw a PB of 19.42m in the hammer.

Hastings Athletic Club's vet ladies' relay team

Rosy Clements won the B string 400m in a PB of 73.1s, while Becky Mabon triumphed in the B string 1,500m with a PB of 5:39.1 and ran a 3,000m PB of 12:15.

Shelley Clark produced PBs of 6.31m in the shot, 14.96m in the hammer and 12.08m in the javelin.

The team of Millar, Martin, Mabon and Hopkins-Parry came second in the 4x400m relay in 4:39.2, only missing out on victory by 0.1 seconds after Hopkins-Parry made up around 10 seconds on the anchor leg.

Hastings AC were without their usual female sprinters due to injury, but Clements and Suzy Frost deserve a mention for stepping up and performing well in the 100m.

As for the men, Gary Foster was number two in the top 10 overall performances for his time of 15:28.4 in winning the 1,500m and Martyn Reynolds was number 10 for his 200m PB of 23.4s.

Reynolds also clocked a PB of 11.8s in the 100m and came second in the A string 400m with 54.8s. Ryan Morrissy won the B string 400m in 58.3s and B string 800m in 2:10.2, with Rhys Boorman easily winning the A string 800m in 2:02.6.

Ben McCallion ran the 1,500m in 17:14, while Reece Lincoln won the A string 1,500m in 4:33.8 and Dylan Bolton took the B string in 4:43.

Reynolds, Morrissy, Glenn Cooper and Bolton won the 4x100m relay in 51s, while Reynolds, Lincoln, Bolton and Morrissy won the 4x400m relay.

* Hastings AC braved very wet conditions, meanwhile, in the second round of the Sussex Veterans’ League.

Despite the rain, which didn’t stop until almost the end of the meeting at Lewes, a small Hastings team performed very well.

Athlete of the match was Darren Barlow, who did pretty much every male vet 50 event in a match featuring various clubs from around the county.

Martyn Reynolds won the men’s 200m and Rosy Clements won the women’s B string 800m in 2:52.3, while Jo Body won the women’s 50+ 200m in 32.9s and the women’s 50+ discus.

Katie Arnold ran a big 800m PB of 2:48 and Shelley Clark had a PB in one of the throws.