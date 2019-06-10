Hastings Priory and Little Common Ramblers picture special

Two of the stand-out fixtures were Hastings Priory versus Burgess Hill and Little Common against Hailsham, and we called in at both to get a glimpse of the action. Pictures by Simon Newstead
Despite the rain of Friday and Saturday morning, plenty of cricket was played in the locality on Saturday afternoon.
