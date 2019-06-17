Hastings & Rother ace completes tough sea swim event

It was another busy weekend for Hastings & Rother Triathlon Club members.

Things started on Saturday when Paul Harris took part in the British Long Distance Swimming Association (BLDSA) Champion of Champions Swim at Dover Harbour.

Harris swam five miles, followed by an hour’s rest, then a further three miles, followed by 45 minutes’ rest, and another mile to finish off, finishing 20th overall.

See also: * Hastings & Rother duo tackle gruelling ironman race

* Father and son complete 100-mile challenge

* Hastings club achieves fine results in popular event



The following day, Sean Collins completed the 54-mile British Heart Foundation London to Brighton Bike Ride 2019 in a time of three hours.

Sally Cleaves completed a Cancer Research UK Race for Life event in her final warm-up before her Three Peaks Challenge this week.

Gail Wright successfully competed in the The Bridge Aquathlon, finishing first lady and second overall.