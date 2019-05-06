Hastings & Rother ace finishes fifth at World Championships

Hastings & Rother Triathlon Club has enjoyed a successful week in various events at home and abroad.

Sean Collins, Paul Harris and Gail Wright competed in the ITU Multisport World Championships in Pontevedra, Spain.

Ross Garnett and Amy Moore

Wright had a great race to finish fifth overall and third Great Britain athlete in the aquathlon (swim/run) event last Thursday, giving her automatic qualification to next year’s World Championship.

Two days later, Collins and Harris competed in the aquabike (swim/bike) event. Collins finished 18th in his age group and Harris was 25th in his.

Yesterday (Sunday), junior club member Dylan Earl competed in his first race of the season and his first duathlon (run, bike, run) event at the Gravesend Cyclopark. He had a fantastic race, finishing 21st out of 80.

Ross Garnett and Amy Moore competed in the Tonbridge Standard Triathlon today (Bank Holiday Monday).

Moore started her season off to a flyer by finishing first lady, while Garnett had a great swim and was performing well until a bike malfunction resulted in him having to end his race.

Garnett is now preparing to head to Majorca to compete in Ironman 70.3 (a 1,900m swim, 56-mile bike and 13.1-mile run) this coming Saturday.

Hastings & Rother Triathlon Club welcomes people of all abilities aged 8-70 plus. The club offers coached sessions on Wednesday evenings (running), Thursday evenings (turbo cycle) and Sunday mornings (swimming).

If you would like to attend any of the sessions or would like a training plan, please contact Paul Harris on 07478 443440 or email infor@hartri.co.uk