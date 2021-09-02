Hastings rowers make waves at Herne Bay

Hastings and St Leonards RC’s Ladies Novice four crew, from left, Marie Paine, Aoife Murphy, Casey Hoepner, Gemma Clarke and cox Maddie Dunn

Hastings and St Leonards Rowing Club attended the Herne Bay Regatta.

In an abbreviated season this was the last of the Coast Amateur Rowing Association events this summer. The club put out four crews for the first time in years.

Allan Carter, an experienced oarsome who has returned to the club, made a strong start in the men’s novice sculls and was well on the way to the turning buoys but a lack of competitive rowing recently showed and he ended in the group behind the main pack. It was an excellent showing.

Next afloat were the Master 50s crew, containing three of the club’s most successful oarsmen: Paul Knight in the bow, Tim Ash at two and Paul Heskett at stroke were joined by Alan Bates at three with the experienced Maddie Dunn at the helm.

The championship was even after four races and this was the decider against reigning champions Folkestone. Hastings were headed by only a couple of boat lengths and put up a strong performance but ended a close second in only their third start of the year.

The veteran 40s crew faced a strong Deal crew. Bob Salmon at bow, Matthew Bumpus at two, Simon Veness three, stroked by Allan Carter ended fifth for two championship points.

The new ladies novice four featured Casey Hoepner (USA) at three and Aoife Murphy at two from Ireland, joined by Gemma Clarke at stroke and Marie Paine in the bow. Expertly coxed by Maddie Dunn they were never far away from the leaders Herne Bay.