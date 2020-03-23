Hastings Runner Marzaioli completes her 100th marathon

Hastings Runner Sarah Marzaioli completed her 100th marathon just a few weeks ago. Sarah had hoped to complete the century in London next month.

Rather than mope around she laced up her trainers and completed the Moyleman Marathon instead.

It just so happens to be one of her favourites. A memorial race for a local runner which is staged over the beautiful South Downs around Lewes.

If achieving 100 Marathons wasn’t special enough, it’s even more of an achievement for Sarah who didn’t even take up running until her early 50s.

Among the 100 there have been 15 London Marathons. At the age of 66 she broke 4 hours for the 6th time around the capital.

Last year she finished 5th in her age category at London. The same place Mo Farah finished in his bracket.

Her remarkable journey has taken her all around the World. Running Marathons in Vancouver, Rome, Paris, Istanbul and New York.

She’s even done some Ultra Marathons including the 65 miles from London to Brighton. Not to mention 82 miles in 3 days to complete the Druid Ridgeway Challenge.

Sarah has been raising money for the RNLI, so please, if you are able to make a small donation that would be greatly appreciated. Visit https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/SARAHMARZ100

