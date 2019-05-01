Hastings Runners ace, 70, comes fifth in age at London Marathon

More than a dozen Hastings Runners competed in the Virgin Money London Marathon on Sunday.

At the tender age of 70, Sarah Marzaioli produced an amazing time of four hours and 28 minutes to finish fifth in her age category.

Victoria Harding at the Virgin Money London Marathon

Dale Saxby continued his excellent recent form, completing his first ever marathon in three hours and seven minutes.

Colin White, another of the club’s strongest senior male runners, produced what he described as ‘the perfect run’, shaving 28 minutes off his time from 12 months ago to finish in 3:09.

Training partner Paul Burchett produced a personal best of 3:23 and was closely followed home by Neil Sellman in 3.33.

Patrick Healy and Jon Gardner, who just a few weeks ago completed the Brighton Marathon, both produced strong runs to finish just two minutes apart in 3:44 and 3:46.

Jan Young was running in her fourth London Marathon and alongside her twin sister Alyson, finished the 26.2-mile course in 4:15.

Adrian Barratt raised more than £2,000 for Whizz Kids and knocked nearly an hour off his previous best London time, crossing the line in 4:16. Elly Swaine, who is raising money for Epilepsy Lifestyle by running three marathons in less than three months, finished in 4:37.

Victoria Harding ran her first ever marathon in a very respectable time of 4:44. Matt Smith ran with good friend Matt Adams, between them raising nearly £4,000 for the charity Sense, and came home in just under five hours.

Club legend Steve Uzzell completed his 10th London Marathon, while Erica Wilson produced a fast enough time for her age category to gain entry back into next year’s race.

On the same day, there was success further afield for the club’s number one runner Matt Edmonds. He produced a sensational performance in tough conditions in Dubrovnik to finish third overall in the half marathon with a time of 1:17.

Keith Goodsell was even further off the radar, running the Nashville Half Marathon in a time of 2:10. Simon Linklater produced a PB for the second race running, completing the Shakespeare Half Marathon in 1:59.

If you want to get involved with the club, whether you are new to running or looking to improve, visit www.hastingsrunners.org.uk for more information.