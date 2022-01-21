Hastings Runners eyeing East Sussex Sunday Cross Country League prizes
There was a massive field for the East Sussex Sunday Cross Country League fixture at Warren Hill, with 390 runners tackling the challenging five-mile downland course in bright, sunny but blustery conditions.
A superb run by Hastings Runners’ Will Withecombe saw him finish just 13 seconds behind the winner in an excellent time of 28.02, while veterans Darren Barzee and Martin Noakes claimed top 40 placings in 32.05 and 32.07 respectively.
They were followed in by Kevin Blowers 35.15, Neil Jeffries 35.35, Claire Thomas 36.19, Simon Trevena 38.44, Susan Rae 39.48, Jane Coles 40.40, Manami Cheves 41.22, Paul Hope 43.27, Ruth Spiller 43.40, Jo Nevett 43.40, David Bratby 43.54, Piers Brunning 46.58, Trish Audis 48.12, Shana Burchett 49.26, Krista Barzee 49.29, Sarah Marzaioli 49.43, Yockie Richardson 50.36, Christine Sanderson 51.54, Jo Edwards 58.08.
Fielding 22 runners, Hastings Runners finished a creditable eighth out of 17 teams participating. With four races completed out of the series of six, the club look set to claim their fair share of age category awards.
Withecombe is lying 2nd in the men’s senior rankings, Noakes leading the M55s with Blowers 4th; Bratby 4th in M65s; Thomas 5th in ladies seniors; Audis 2nd in F65s; Marzaioli, Sanderson and Richardson threatening a 1-2-3 in the F70s. Meanwhile the Goodman brothers, Oliver and Finlay, who won the u11 and u15 races comfortably, put themselves in contention to win their respective categories provided that they produce similar performances in the remaining two fixtures.