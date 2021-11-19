Hastings Runners, Hastings AC and Grass Routes athletes in flying form

Hastings Runners at Beckley

Pete Heasman, Darren Kilby and Jacqueline Mannering tackled the Wendover Woods 50 Miler, a race which incorporated the same 10-mile loop five times, two of which were completed in darkness.

This marked a superb achievement for these three ultra runners as they accomplished the 2021 Centurion 50 Mile Grand Slam.

Kevin Blowers completed his first ever Marathon in Exeter just a few months before his 60th birthday.

Hastings AC's senior cross country men

It’s been an excellent year for Blowers who has recorded PBs over 10k and the half marathon. His time of 3hr 43min capped off a fine 12 months of running.

Closer to home was the latest race in the club championship calendar, the Beckley 10k. Twenty-six members slipped on their green and black vests to tackle the undulating route around the village.

Colin White continued his fantastic form by coming home in second place in an impressive 37:03.

Kieran Price broke the 40 minute barrier again, crossing the line in eighth place in 39:31. Close behind was Darren Barzee in 39:57.

The Grass Routes Couch to 5k group

Manami Cheves was the first Hastings female, finisher in 48:20, quick enough to scoop up her age category win, a feat also achieved by Neil Jeffries in 44:10.

Beckley 10k results for Hastings Runners were as follows: Colin White 37:03; Kieran Price 39:31; Darren Barzee 39:57; Simon Newstead 42:47; Patrick Bermingham 44:05; Neil Jeffries 44:10; Andy Knight 47:23; Manami Cheves 48:20; Andy Alabaster 49:37; Sarah Bendle 51:21; Nigel Thornley 52:52; Ruth Spiller 52:41; Bill Edmondson 53:01; Nick Webb 53:17; Keith Goodsell 55:05; Janice Young 56:00; Sue Alabaster 57:12; Sue Wilkinson 58:18; Alison Anderson 58:17; Krista Barzee 59:21; Michell Krombholz 1:03:03;Sue Palmer 1:06:32; Terry Kiston 1:09:22;Catherine Southgate 1:12:57; Louise Cavill 1:12:56; Susan Peters 1:13:56.

HASTINGS AC

Very strong Hastings AC performances and team spirit were on show at the second Sussex League Cross Country meeting in Brighton.

The senior men’s team was eight strong and showed great pacing and technique throughout, and there was a cross country debut for Dave Hunneman.

His daughter, Amy Hunnenman, sat back until the second lap, taking out many girls in the under-13s, while Lucienne Simkiss-Day was third under-11 girl.

Rae Le Fay kept cool and consistent in the under-15 girls race coming in seventh, as did Reus Brown in the boys’ under-15 race.

Both Kaitlyn O’Reily and Elena Costa shone in the under-17s, pulled on by the senior women who ran at the same time, including kids’ coach Rosy Clements, making it a large and intimidating race that they all handled well.

Meanwhile on the road and out of the mud Jenna Levett was first female at the Lydd 10k making it a hat-trick with a new PB of 40:49 (40.44 chip).

At the Reading Half Marathon, Jack Madden was 122nd (M40)in 1:18:54 (chip 1:18:46)

From the field section, at an event in Eastbourne, Wayne Martin was second in the shot put (9.02) and Jayne Gray was third with 7.11.

GRASS ROUTES

Hastings-based Grass Routes run leader Aimee Whatford guided participants around Alexandra Park for their final couch to 5k session, completing a three-mile route.

The sessions have been free of charge and provided by Grass Routes, a non-profit community interest company.

The group’s specialism is in trail running but they provide introductory sessions for new runners on the tarmac to build their confidence.

The company is dedicated to breaking down barriers to participation and encourage and enable quality outdoor exercise for a broad demographic of people.

More information about the group can be found at www.grassroutesrunning.com or ring Aimee 07955 165117

Meanwhile Grass Routes duo Helen Tozer and Aimee Whatford put in a solid effort at Beckley after some productive training.