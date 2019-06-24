Hastings Runners out in force during fantastic weekend’s racing

Hastings Runners turned out in full force across the South East during a fantastic weekend of racing.

It began on Friday evening with the Robertsbridge Midsummer 10K and 5K, where Matt Edmonds added to his impressive list of recent race wins by winning the 10K in a time of 36 minutes and 19 seconds.

Hastings Runners at the Robertsbridge 5K/10K

Darren Barzee continued his remarkable season with third place in a PB of 38:23. Graeme Grass was ninth and claimed first prize in the MV50 category.

Joanne Nevett was the first female Hastings Runner across the finish line in 51:18, with the ever-improving Nicola Peters just a matter of seconds behind in 51:27.

There were category wins too for Roland Baines, Susan Rae and Rob Dennis in the 5K.

Results - Robertsbridge 5K: R. Dennis 26:15, L. Brett 35:06, S. Peters 38:34, M. Le Plea 38:36.

10K: M. Edmonds 36:19, D. Barzee 38:23, G. Grass 42:59, D. Firth 46:32, B. Sallows 46:17, R. Thomas 50:10, R. Baines 51:04, J. Nevett 51:18, N. Peters 51:27, A. Hall 52:41, A. Barratt 52:55, T. Mann 53:56, S. Rae 54:31, K. Goodsell 55:16, A. Ballard 56:35, I. Lee 57:35, J. French 58:36, S. Marzaioli 58:22, B. Kirimli 59:17, L. Cavill 59:45, E. Stubbs 59:20, R. Spiller 1:00.25, T. Kitson 1:02.37, S. Holmes 1:02.50, Y. Richardson 1:03.51, L. Ashby 1:06.43, S. Mann 1:06.48, I. Kitson 1:07.11, L. King 1:09.49.

Just two days later it was off to Heathfield for the Heathfield Midsummer 10K race.

Barzee was again among the winners with another sub 40-minute time to claim first place in the MV50 category. Andy Lee, Debbie Humbles and Sarah Marzaioli all took first place in their respective age brackets.

Results: D. Barzee 39:45, C. White 41:22, P. Burchett 41:51, A. Lee 43:05, K. Price 43:30, G. Grass 44:17, M. Grass 46:50, D. Humbles 49:09, K. Blowers 49:40, J. Coles 49:40, R. Thomas 50:39, M. Hamer 50:33, L. Grass 51:03, C. Thomas 51:30, R. White 51:40, C. Lippiatt 55:02, N. Lambrou 56:10, J. Young 56:24, M. Beaver 57:05, A. Barratt 57:09, S. Rae 57:43, M. Cheaves 57:45, B. Edmondson 58:18, T. Mann 58:45, M. Crawford 59:10, A. Ballard 1:00.29, S. Marzaioli 1:01.12, I. Winborn 1:03.31, S.Mann 1:08.01, N. Winborn 1:11.37, L. Ashby 1:13.18, E. Wilson 1:14.56.

10k wasn’t enough for many, though.

Jo Lambourne and Alison Tanner both completed five laps in the Bates Green Gallop, totalling 18.75 miles.

Pete Heasman, fresh off his 100-mile success just a few weeks ago, ran alongside Helen Munday to complete the Three Castles Race in under eight hours.

Jacqueline Mannering and Elly Swaine partnered up again to finish the same race in seven hours and 17 minutes, adding to their recent success in the London to Brighton Challenge.

The difficulty level went up a notch further with the Race to the Kings challenge - a 53.5-mile route across the South Downs Way.

Victoria Harding and Gillian Earle Henson finished in just over 15 hours. Bradley Earwaker, who raised £450 for Cancer Research UK, took on the route in one day and managed to reach the finish at Winchester Cathedral just as the sun was setting in a time of 12 hours and 51 minutes.

If you are feeling inspired by any of last weekend’s Hastings Runners efforts, visit their website for more information on becoming a member at www.hastingsrunners.org.uk