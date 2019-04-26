Hastings talent rubs shoulders with the elite at British Championships

A Hastings Seagull Swimming Club talent performed well at British Swimming’s most prestigious event.

Louis Choron mixed with all the top level swimmers in the country, including Adam Peaty, Ben Proud and James Guy, at the British Championships in Glasgow.

Choron qualified for two events in the 18 and under category. Having just turned 17, he still has another year to go in this category.

See also: * Cup final picture special

* Little Common to continue playing in Eastbourne but hope to one day return home

* St Leonards star rescues draw to stay second in Premier League

* Hastings & Bexhill target cup final upset



He came 31st overall in the 50m backstroke, making up five places on his ranking, and ninth out of the 17-year-old boys.

In the 100m backstroke, Choron again moved up four places in the rankings to finish 33rd overall and the 13th 17-year-old.

The talent on show was quite incredible and the whole experience was a huge learning curve.

A club spokesman said: “Many thanks, as always, to Aspray - Hastings Seagull Swimming Club’s main sponsor - and to Sacha Djerfi, Seagull’s head coach who accompanied Louis to Glasgow.”

If you would like to get in to swimming competitively, please visit the Hastings Seagull website for more details.