Hastings talent triumphs at Southern Championships

A bodybuilder from Hastings was victorious at a show in Sevenoaks.

Gabriella Beckett placed first in the junior category at the UKUP (UK Ultimate Physiques) Southern Championships.

The 21-year-old, who was also born in Hastings, has thereby earned the right to compete in the UKUP British Finals in York in late October.

Gabriella has always been into fitness, and did football, netball and running when she was younger. She had an idea of wanting to compete on stage at a very young age when she did work experience at a local gym in Hastings.

Gabriella has now been training in the gym for three years and has been doing bodybuilding for two. She has also created a business as a personal trainer - Body By Beckett - and has been personal training and doing bootcamps for two years.

She said: “When I was younger, I always wanted to become a personal trainer. Helping others is a passion of mine and helping people on their weight loss journey is the best feeling.”