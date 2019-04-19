Hastings talents in fine form at Brighton Marathon

Gary Foster, Ross Skelton and Lizzie Clarke at the Brighton Marathon Weekend. Picture courtesy Terry Skelton
Gary Foster, Ross Skelton and Lizzie Clarke at the Brighton Marathon Weekend. Picture courtesy Terry Skelton

A number of Hastings Athletic Club distance runners produced very strong performances and personal best times at the Brighton Marathon Weekend.

In the marathon itself, Jeff Pyrah clocked 2:50.18 and wife Sam Pyrah 3:45.17. Adam Osman (3:18) and Paige Wise (3:59.56) ran big PBs.

In the 10k, which was arguably the best 10k race in the country for a decade with some phenomenal times posted, Hastings Half Marathon runner-up Gary Foster ran a 40-second PB of 31:15 to finish 43rd.

Lizzie Clarke, 18, produced a sensational run to record an 82-second PB of 34:28, which placed her 10th lady overall and ninth in the English 10K Championships, beating a number of internationals.

Ross Skelton, running for Brighton Phoenix but soon to be returning to Hastings AC, set a big PB of 30:09 to finish 22nd.

Other times: Ben McCallion 36:13 (PB), Rachael Mulvey 36:18 (PB), Paul Bennett 37:57, Jenna French 40:21 (PB), Chris Hawkes 41:12, Becky Mabon 42:22 (PB), Sophie McGoldrick 42:51 (PB), Laura Vickers (PB) 42:54, Katie Arnold 44:17 (PB), Kate Barlow 48:39 (PB), Penny Barker 51:23 (PB), Abby Kirsopp 51:35 (PB), Fiona Norman-Brown 53:12 (PB).