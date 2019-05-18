Hastings trio target national championships glory

West Hill Boxing Club will have three representatives in the finals’ weekend of the Schools’ Championships.

Ben Moore and William White will compete in the semi-finals of their respective categories at K2 Crawley today (Saturday), while Lily Ramshaw is straight through to the final of hers on Sunday.

Moore and White don’t yet know who they will be facing. A draw will be made at the venue on the day to determine the semi-final line-up.

Moore thought he was going to be facing Charlie Brown, who he beat in last year’s semi-finals, in last weekend’s quarter-finals only for it to be moved for a second time.

Another West Hill junior, Sahab Caglayan, triumphed on a unanimous points decision in his maiden bout last weekend.

The 13-year-old, 70 kilos boxer defeated Josh Williams, of the South Coast club in Newhaven, at an open show hosted by Bexhill Boxing Club.

Caglayan put the pressure on all the way through the bout. He gave his opponent a standing count in the last round and was close to stopping him.

West Hill coach Dave Bishop said: “Some of the other coaches said how well he boxed. He’s coming on a treat and showed his potential at the show. He looked very good. It was a powerful display.”