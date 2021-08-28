Hockey invite: South Saxons say 'come and join us'

South Saxons Hockey Club are looking for new members as the season is fast approaching.

By Community sport reporter
Saturday, 28th August 2021, 12:45 pm
They're a sociable bunch at South Saxons HC

Whether you used to play, currently play but are looking for a new club or just want to try something new, South Saxons are urging people to give them and their sport a go.

A spokesman said: “The club runs four men’s teams, two women’s teams and a youth development section - catering for all ages and abilities. We’re a super social community and we’re looking for new players for the upcoming season.

If you’re interested in finding out more, contact Kat Jenner, ladies’ first XI captain on [email protected]

hotmail.co.uk or Paddy Cornish, men’s firsts captain, on [email protected]