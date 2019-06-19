Hollington aces in medals at County Championships

Four members of Hollington DMT Club, which trains at Hollington Gymnastics Club, achieved top three placings in the County Championships.

Connor Luke won the disability category, while Jessica Caccatorie came third in the under-11 novice group.

Maddie Luke topped the podium again in the advanced category (under-13 girls) and Zara Hyland ended in the silver medal position in the over-15 female group.

All the gymnasts completed stunning passes to beat off tough competition from other clubs in the county, much to the delight of the crowd.

Head coach Mike Gevaux said: “The gymnasts should be really proud of their achievements as this has capped off a brilliant month of well-deserved silverware and qualifications.

“As well as looking forward to the national finals next month, Zara is off to Cardiff next weekend to attempt to secure more qualification points for the National League Finals in Nottingham in October.

“She is looking to repeat a top eight finish, just like she did last month at the first qualifying event in Burgess Hill.”

Maddie and team-mate previously represented the South East region at the prestigious National Indoor Arena in Birmingham.

Competing against the best gymnasts in their age and grade from throughout the UK, both made it through to the National Final at the Ricoh Arena in Coventry next month.

Maddie collected well-deserved silverware by finishing top of the podium in the grade five event for ages 9-12.

Zara had a few more gymnasts in her group, but despite a slight knee injury from the warm-up, managed to complete her last pass to secure her place.

Prior to that, Connor and sister Maddie produced great performances to qualify for the English Championships in their respective groups.

In other news, Hollington DMT Club has been awarded £1,000 by Tesco as part of its local bags-of-help programme.

The grant will help the club support disability gymnast Connor attend the English Championships in Sheffield this September.

Club coach and welfare officer Dawn Hyland said: “This is great news for Connor as the grant will allow me to attend the competitions he will compete in. This will help him stay focused as these competitions can be noisy and full of distractions.”

The grant will also contribute towards coaching and judging courses that will allow the club to send more gymnasts to regional and national competitions.

DMT is a fusion of sprinting and two stunning aerial somersault skills which is unlike any other gymnastic discipline. Further details of how to join the competitive squad at the club can be obtained from Mike by calling 07905 019357.