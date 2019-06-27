Hollington talents perform in fine style

Hollington Gymnastics Club’s floor and vault squad held its own in fine style at The Meapa Invitational competition in Gravesend.

First up were the youngest three members of the squad, having their first experience of competing, and they certainly all gave 100%.

Florence Loynes came second, only missing out on the top spot by the narrowest of margins. Pipping her to first place was Hollington’s very own Lacey-May Lucas.

Oliver Cacciatore also tasted success, receiving The Meapa Special Award.

Keeping up the good work, another set of great results was achieved during the afternoon.

Georgia Radford competed for the first time and came away with a very respectable fourth place, just 0.05 away from the silver medal.

Leonie Crump secured a silver medal in a big group, with compliments from the judging panel on her beautiful floor routine.

Jake Newman was up against some tough competition, but held firm and pulled out his floor and vaults to clinch a well-deserved fourth place.

Day two began with strong performances from Martha Loynes and Maisie Page, even if there were no podium finishes as they were faced with extremely large groups.

In the final rounds of the weekend, Megan Maynard and Abigail Davis took to the floor and vault, with their floor routines earning personal best scores.

Club coach Zorica Ercegovic said: “We couldn’t be any prouder, and say well done to each and every one of them (the gymnasts) that competed. We are looking forward to what the rest of the season brings for the gymnasts.

“A massive thank you to The Meapa Gymnastics Club for hosting such a friendly and enjoyable competition.”

Hollington Gymnastics Club offers a variety of disciplines from early years classes to highly successful competitive squads.

To find out more or to join the club, please call (01424) 448301 or email hollington@arkwilliamparker.org