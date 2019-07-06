Hooper and O'Brien shine as Hastings stay top

Elliot Hooper and Jed O'Brien took seven wickets between them as Hastings beat Goring-by Sea to stay top of the 1st Central Sussex Cricket League Division 2.

Hastings went into the game while Goring were at the bottom of the table - and the game went to form with Hastings dominating from the start.

John Morgan celebrates his wicket. Picture by Justin Lycett

Adam Barton and John Morgan reduced Goring to 32-3 before the spinners took over. Leading wicket taker Hooper took 4-29 while O'Brien finished with 3-13.

Kellon Carmichael (28), Stuart Carter (43) and Robert Haggart (10) were the only Goring batsmen to reach double figures as Goring were bowled out for 92 in 22.3 overs.

In reply, Hastings lost three wickets but Joe Billings (58) guided them to the target in 21.5 overs.

St James's Montefiore also won but Hastings lead the division by eight points.