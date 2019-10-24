Impressive silverware haul for Hastings Jiu Jitsu Academy

Fighters from Gracie Barra Hastings Brazilian Jiu Jitsu academy have returned with a haul of silverware from a competition in Essex.

The team scooped two gold, two silver and one bronze medal at the event, which was held at the Chase Sports & Fitness Centre in Southend.

The Gracie Barra Hastings team. Picture courtesy of Rob Griffin

Dan Young continued his impressive run of form with a gold in the Nogi, blue belt, Masters 1 Superheavyweight division by winning the final with a heel hook.

The organisers then asked him to enter the Nogi, blue belt, Adult ultra-heavyweight class, where he lost his opening fight to a Kimura lock.

However, he bounced back to win the silver medal in the overtime rounds – where both competitors have the chance to attack and defend – by escaping in just eight seconds!

“I’m really happy with today as I’ve wanted a Southend gold medal since I started competing,” he said. “I also took a lot of points away to work on.”

Also striking gold was Craig Namvar, who defeated teammate Chris Young by footlock after a titanic battle in the Nogi, blue belt, Master 1, middleweight division.

Freddy Gilbert also impressed by taking a well-deserved bronze medal in the Nogi, white belt, adult middleweight class.

After taking his opponent to the mats with a clean double leg takedown, he gained side control and won by Ezekiel choke – the same move he’d predicted would win him the match!

His second fight was against the eventual winner of the division. Although successfully registering a takedown, his opponent managed to scramble free and tap him with a rear naked choke.

Also fighting well but being unsuccessful on the day were Caivan Namvar – who was making his debut in the purple belt division, Samuli Antonen and Aaron Filmer.

Paul Bridges, head instructor at GB Hastings, said: “I’m very proud of everyone who competed and went along to support their teammates. It’s also great to come away with some medals.”

GB Hastings, which is affiliated to the international Gracie Barra organisation, is focused on both self-defence and competition training.

The academy, which caters for all age groups, also runs classes in movement, grapple & strike, and catch wrestling.

If you are interested, then ring Bridges on: 07967 659867 or visit www.graciebarrahastings.com.