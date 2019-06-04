Inaugural Rye Harbour relay race picture special

Fifty-nine teams of runners took part in the inaugural Rye Harbour Ekiden Relay Race on Friday (May 31).

The event, organised by Nice Work and sponsored by RX Architects, WS Wright, Coast View Properties and Coast Pro Developments, raised more than £4,000 for the Rye Harbour Nature Reserve’s Discovery Centre Appeal. The winners of the children’s race were Grassrunners Juniors, followed by Hastings Runners Los Jovenes and When Life Gives You Lemons in second and third place respectively. The winners of the adult’s race were Half Blood Spirits, with BRT1 in second place and Hastings Runners Darren’s Dynamos in third.

W S Wright at Rye Harbour Ekiden Relay Race 2019. Photos by Martin and Kt Bruce.

Rye Harbour Ekiden Relay Race 2019. Photos by Martin and Kt Bruce.

Getting underway at Rye Harbour Ekiden Relay Race 2019. Photos by Martin and Kt Bruce.

Rye Harbour Ekiden Relay Race 2019. Photos by Martin and Kt Bruce.

