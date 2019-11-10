Need an England super-over hero? Look to Sussex!

For the second time in a matter of months, England won a super-over thriller against New Zealand - and for the second time it was a Sussex bowler who clinched victory for Eoin Morgan's team.

Back in July at Lord's Jofra Archer was the hero of the nation as his excellent over prevented New Zealand passing England's target as an extra over per side was bowled to decide who would win the World Cup after a tie.

Now, albeit in a less important game, if one that was no less dramatic, Chris Jordan has performed similar heroics.

First he struck the final three balls of England's reply for three fours to secure a tie, England ending on 146-7 after New Zealand had made 146-5.

Then after Jonny Bairstow and Eoin Morgan had scored 17 when England batted first in the super over, Jordan limited the hosts to just eight - giving England not only victory in this game, but a 3-2 series success.

Two days earlier, Jordan had continued his fine form with England in the fourth IT20.

Rested for the third T20 of the series which saw England lose by 14 runs, Jordan helped England bounce back in the fourth game after Dawid Malan smashed a record-breaking hundred in a total of 241-3.

Jordan went on to take figures of 2-24 and claim a run-out to help the visitors win a crucial game in Napier by 76 runs to level the series and take it to Sunday morning's final-game decider. Jordan is closing in on overtaking Stuart Broad as England’s highest wicket-taker in T20 internationals - he is just 11 behind.

The fifth T20 was heavily affected by rain, with the match reduced to eleven overs a side. Jordan went 0-28 in his spell of two overs but was able to be the hero with the bat as he hit 12 from the last three balls of the innings to send the game to the super-over.

Meanwhile, other Sussex stars have been in action in Australia.

Danni Wyatt’s Melbourne Renegades bounced back from three consecutive defeats in the Women's Big Bash to push themselves into the top group in order to qualify for the finals.

Wyatt failed to back up her stunning knock of 72 versus Perth Scorchers as she only made five versus Hobart Hurricanes but the Gades’ were still able to run out winners as they won by four wickets to move up to fifth in the table.

Travis Head, who will play for Sussex in 2020, was unable to match the exploits of Jordan and Wyatt as South Australia fell to a 96-run defeat to New South Wales. Head made 109 in the first innings and 29 in the second as his side fell to their second defeat of the Sheffield Shield to stay rooted at the bottom of the table.

Southern Australia’s next game sees them take on Tasmania in Adelaide.