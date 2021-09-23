Never mind the Great North Run - the Great Northiam Run is the one to win

The ladies' team winners / Picture: George Rowson

The first Great Northiam Run was a big success.

Runners from a wide area came to support the event, organised by Northiam Bonfire Society in conjunction with NE Timing.

Previously The Rother Valley 10k, the race has a new course which is a circular route from Northiam Playing Fields along country lanes to Ewhurst.

Runners make their way along the route / Picture: K Philip Harrison

Although it’s a more challenging run than many – quite hilly in places – all the runners completed the course, and the winner, Jeff Pyrah from Rye Runners, did so in 36:46 setting a big challenge for next year’s entrants.

Race director Gareth Woodgate said he was delighted by the turn-out and the general goodwill from the running community. In his first year, he had found the advice and experience from the adjudicator Eric Hardwick invaluable.

There was sponsorship from Bourne Sport, Gardenscape, Rush, Witt & Wilson – and a popular warm-up from Born Ready Fitness.