'One of the greatest comebacks we have EVER SEEN on the Winter Gardens stage!' - Twitter goes mad for Rob Cross' comeback

Rob Cross' astonishing comeback against Daryl Gurney has been hailed as on of the greatest ever.

Cross came back from 13-6 the 15-9 down to win 17-15 and reach the final of the Betfred World Matchplay at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool.

PDC Darts tweeted: "CROSS WINS!!!!!! One of the greatest comebacks we have EVER SEEN on the Winter Gardens stage!"

Luke Davies replied saying: "The greatest comeback I’ve ever seen. There is your #WorldMatchplay champion"

@Peters316 tweeted@ "Wow! Electrifying darts from Cross, sorry......" referring to Cross' career as an electrician.

@gelderd_aggro8 said: "Wow that was incredible."

@NAtcheson16 said: "Unbelievable. How Cross has won that, I do not know. Gurney lost the plot. Matchplay is better than the World's!!"

Kevin Ticehurst said: "What a unbelievable comeback that is from Rob Cross, he was dead and buried at 14-7. That is the best comeback Winter Gardens has ever seen!!!"

@Rosedavid3 tweeted: "Well done what a come back. You showed what being a true champion is all about. All the best for the final."