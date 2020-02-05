Pace ace extends stay with Sussex - and eyes chance of England honours

Ollie Robinson has signed a three-year contract extension with Sussex.

The 26-year-old has committed his future to Sussex after taking 137 first-class wickets over the past two seasons.

He has also impressed in the Vitality Blast, saw his County Championship form rewarded with an England Lions call-up last summer and was named Sussex’s Player of the Season for a second consecutive year at their 2019 awards.

“I’m delighted to have extended my stay at the club.” said Robinson. “It’s something I’ve been working towards over the last few years since securing my place here at Sussex.

“To get the extra three years is really satisfying, and a nice bit of security to take the club forward.

“My form is probably just down to consistency, and a lot of hard work. I’ve worked a lot over the last two or three years on fitness over the winters, and the rewards have come in the summer.”

Robinson also shone in last summer’s Vitality Blast, with career best figures of 4-15 against Middlesex earning himself the Man of the Match award and the Sharks a four-wicket win.

It was the highlight of Robinson’s 2019 Blast – a tournament in which he made nine appearances and took 11 wickets – and he is hoping to star for the Sharks again in 2020.

The fast bowler said: “I know we’ve got a strong line-up in T20 but I think as a cricketer, it’s always your goal to play in every game and every format. It’s something I’m aiming for moving forward.

“I also want to push for England honours. I’m going away with the Lions on Friday and that will be great.

“I’m just going to push as hard as I can and hopefully I can put my stamp on that in Australia and push for higher honours.

Sussex head coach Jason Gillespie said: “I am absolutely delighted that Ollie has committed to us long-term. His performances over the last few years have been very impressive and he leads our championship attack very well.

“He is a real student of the game and is increasingly showing maturity and leadership qualities in everything he does.”

Since making his first-class debut in 2015, Robinson has gone on to take 229 wickets for Sussex at an average of 22.37, with career best match figures of 14-135 coming against Middlesex last season.

That stunning performance with the ball was the best bowling performance by a Sussex player since 1964, and against Durham five years ago, Robinson also became the first Sussex player in 95 years to score a century on his County Championship debut.

The form shown by Robinson over the last two seasons earned him a deserved England Lions call-up in July, and he took the wicket of Mitchell Marsh on his debut as the Lions drew with Australia A.