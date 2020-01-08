Pace bowler Meaker switches from Surrey to Sussex

Sussex Cricket have made their sixth signing of the close season - fast bowler Stuart Meaker from Surrey.

The right-arm seamer said: “I’m delighted to have joined Sussex ‘by the sea’. I’ve always admired their work ethic and values as a club from afar.

“I look forward to being able to contribute to an already supremely talented squad of players as well as a team with direction and desire to achieve success and silverware in the future.

“Having already played alongside a few of the players throughout the years, I feel like this could be a natural fit and an exciting new venture for me in the coming years. I can’t wait.”

Sussex head coach Jason Gillespie said: “I’m really excited that Stuart has agreed to join us. He gives us some real depth in our pace department and Stuart is very keen to show what he can do for Sussex.

“As someone who has played international cricket in the past, we know what Stuart is capable of. Everyone at Sussex is really looking forward to working with him and seeing him perform strongly for our club.”

After making his first team debut for the club in 2008, the 30-year-old took 348 wickets in 167 appearances for Surrey.

Meaker has four England caps having played two ODIs and two IT20s in 2011 and 2012. He has also played 17 times for England Lions across all formats, taking 28 wickets in total.

Hw is Sussex’s sixth signing of the winter as preparations for the 2020 season intensify. Ravi Bopara, Tom Clark, Mitch Claydon, Travis Head and Rashid Khan have all been added to the existing squad for this summer’s campaigns.