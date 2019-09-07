Rob Cross progresses in European Matchplay along with reigning champion van Gerwen

Reigning champion Michael van Gerwen progressed to the final day of action at the 2019 European Darts Matchplay in Mannheim, Germany, beating Michael Smith 6-2.

In front of a packed crowd at the Maimarkthalle, there was little to separate the two on the averages, but a dominant display of doubling was key for the World Champion as he landed 60 per cent of his efforts to Smith’s 22.



After falling 2-1 behind early on, Van Gerwen won five straight legs to take the victory and progress.



In a rematch of last weekend's final, he will now face Mensur Suljovic - the winner of the Austrian Darts Championship - as he continued his fine form by beating Kim Huybrechts 6-1 to progress.



Averaging 101.97 - the highest of the evening - the Austrian raced to a 5-0 lead before Huybrechts avoided the whitewash with his solitary leg.



Last year’s finalist William O’Connor made it to the final day of action as he stunned Peter Wright in a last-leg decider.



The Irishman was clinical on three-figure checkouts, landing finishes of 100, 118 and a match-winning 105 on his way to victory.



Poland’s Krzysztof Ratajski was also pushed to a last-leg decider as he beat Keegan Brown 6-5.



He will now face Adrian Lewis in the last 16.



UK Open Champion Nathan Aspinall was sent packing in a 6-3 defeat to Wayne Jones, who progressed to the Third Round of a European Tour event for the first time this year.



Jones raced into a 4-1 lead, and despite Aspinall closing the gap to one at 4-3, the 54-year-old raced on and sealed victory with a 141 checkout.



Two home-favourites also departed the tournament as Ricky Evans beat Karsten Koch 6-3, and Ian White saw off Gabriel Clemens by the same score line.



And in the final game of the evening, Joe Cullen eased past Jamie Hughes 6-3 to set up a third round clash with O’Connor.



Earlier in the day, Rob Cross and Gerwyn Price were the standout performers of the afternoon.



The latter achieving a 102.16 average in a 6-3 demolition of Simon Stevenson, while Cross whitewashed German qualifier Marvin Wehder.



Dave Chisnall opened the session with a 6-2 victory over 23-year-old Ryan Meikle, with Jonny Clayton following Chisnall into the final day after surviving a scare in a hard-fought 6-4 victory over Scott Taylor.



World Matchplay Semi-Finalist Glen Durrant safely progressed to the third round as he saw off Cody Harris 6-3, whilst Daryl Gurney beat John Henderson 6-4 to ensure his progression.



Elsewhere, Adrian Lewis showed flashes of brilliance in his dominant 6-2 victory over Dutchman Dirk van Duijvenbode and James Wade also won by the same scoreline in victory over Bradley Brooks.



The 2019 European Darts Matchplay concludes tomorrow with the Third Round, with the Quarter-Finals, Semi-Finals and Final in the evening.



2019 European Darts Matchplay

Friday September 6 First Round

Afternoon Session

Scott Taylor 6-5 Matthew Edgar

Bradley Brooks 6-4 Mark McGeeney

Ryan Meikle 6-3 Brett Claydon

Marvin Wehder 6-3 Dennis Nilsson

Cody Harris 6-4 Ross Smith

Dirk van Duijvenbode 6-5 Krzysztof Kciuk

John Henderson 6-3 Ryan Joyce

Gabriel Clemens 6-2 Steffen Siepmann

Evening Session

Simon Stevenson 6-3 Florian Hempel

Jamie Hughes 6-5 Wesley Plaisier

Keegan Brown 6-3 Simon Whitlock

Karsten Koch 6-3 Maik Kuivenhoven

Kim Huybrechts 6-5 Robert Thornton

Michael Smith 6-3 Steve Lennon

William O'Connor 6-5 Max Hopp

Wayne Jones 6-4 Jeffrey de Zwaan

Saturday September 7 Second Round

Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)

Dave Chisnall 6-2 Ryan Meikle

Jonny Clayton 6-4 Scott Taylor

James Wade 6-2 Bradley Brooks

Adrian Lewis 6-2 Dirk van Duijvenbode

Glen Durrant 6-3 Cody Harris

Daryl Gurney 6-4 John Henderson

Gerwyn Price 6-3 Simon Stevenson

Rob Cross 6-0 Marvin Wedher

Evening Session (1915 local time, 1815 BST)

Ricky Evans 6-3 Karsten Koch

Ian White 6-3 Gabriel Clemens

Krzysztof Ratajski 6-5 Keegan Brown

Michael van Gerwen 6-2 Michael Smith

Mensur Suljovic 6-1 Kim Huybrechts

William O'Connor 6-5 Peter Wright

Wayne Jones 6-3 Nathan Aspinall

Joe Cullen 6-3 Jamie Hughes



Sunday September 8

Third Round Afternoon Session

Michael van Gerwen v Mensur Suljovic

Adrian Lewis v Krzysztof Ratajski

Daryl Gurney v Rob Cross

Dave Chisnall v Ricky Evans

Ian White v Jonny Clayton

James Wade v Wayne Jones

William O'Connor v Joe Cullen

Gerwyn Price v Glen Durrant



Evening Session

Quarter-Finals

Semi-Finals

Final