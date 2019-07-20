Roffey extend lead with T20 victory, Mayfield pick up much-needed win as rain hits 1st Central Sussex Cricket League

The overnight rain had an affect on the 1st Central Sussex Cricket League this weekend.

While Cuckfield v East Grinstead was rained off, Roffey v Three Bridges and Mayfield v Brighton and Hove were reduced to T20 matches.

Leaders Roffey (143-6) continued their good form with an 18-run win over Bridges (125 all out).

Rohit Jagota hit 77 from 54 balls while Mike Rose took 3-20 in the first innings. In reply James Pearce took 3-8 for Roffey.

Bottom side Mayfield (206-5) picked up a much-needed win against Brighton (138-7) with Sri Lankan Kaushal Silva starring with an unbeaten 108 from 57 balls.

Jack Carson took 5-22 as Middleton (138-2) cruised to an eight wicket win against Horsham (132 all out). Harry Hovey (76) starred in the run chase.

Eastbourne (230-8) won a close game with Preston Nomads (226-7) by two wickets. Dan Phillips top scored with 86 not out for Nomads while Malcolm Johnson hit 88 in the reply. Kashif Ibrahim took 4-34.

In Division 2, Lindfield v Bognor Regis and Goring v St James’s Montefiore both fell foul of the weather.

But promotion chasers Hastings, Billingshurst and Haywards Heath both enjoyed victories.

Elliot Hooper was the star of the show as Hastings (182-8) beat Chichester City Priory (164 all out) by 18 runs. Hooper hit 79 before taking 5-20. Joe De La Fuente took 6-50 for Chichester.

Hurst (190-5) beat relegation-threatened Ifield (189 all out). Ben Williams stole the show with the ball, taking 7-60 before Luis Storey (61) and Jordan Willoughby (51) helped see them home.

Heath (129-4) enjoyed a six wicket win against local rivals Burgess Hill (125 all out).

Jonny Phelps took 6-32 for Heath before hitting 33 not out.

Division 3 West: Ansty 163-8 lost to West Chiltington & Thakeham 174-5; Findon 117 all out lost to Roffey 2nd XI 202-9; Pagham 198-6 beat Broadwater 196-9; Stirlands 236-9 beat Littlehampton, Clapham & Patching 163 all out; Worthing 258-6 beat Steyning 165 all out. Highlights: William Gubbins 116 for Stirlands.

Division 3 East: Bexhill 173-8 eat Portslade 152 all out; Eastbourne 2nd XI 221-9 beat Preston Nomads 2nd XI 196 all out; Rottingdean 170-7 beat Hastings & St Leonards Priory 2nd XI 169 all out; Seaford 257-6 beat Crawley Eagles 91 all out.

Other highlights: Steven Livermore 5-23 for Storrington; Steve Brook 5-6 for Little Common Ramblers 3rd XI.