Ronnie O'Sullivan

Snooker legend Ronnie O'Sullivan visits Bexhill snooker club

Last week saw snooker's most naturally gifted and talented player the world has ever seen, The Rocket Ronnie O’Sullivan, visit O’Sullivans Snooker & Pool club in Bexhill for an exhibition night.

Along with John Virgo, who was the compare for the evening, he also entertained the crowd with some amazing trick shots, with audience participation, along with jokes and impressions of some past snooker legends, Alex 'Hurricane Higgins' and Terry Griffiths, which had the audience in hysterics. Also in attendance was lady referee Michaela Tabb. The Bexhill Film Company photographer Luke Jones was in attendance. Here are his pictures.

John Virgo plays a trick shot.
Luis Elliot with Ronnie
John Virgo, Ronnie O'Sullivan, Steve Gorman and Michaela Tabb
Ronnie with Ralph Larkin
