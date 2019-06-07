St Leonards ace aiming for World Cup glory

Rob Cross will be aiming to fire England to glory at the 2019 BetVictor World Cup of Darts in Germany this weekend.

The world number two from St Leonards will team up with World Championship runner-up Michael Smith at the unique 32-nation pairs tournament.

The £350,000 event at the Barclaycard Arena in Hamburg got underway last night (Thursday) and will continue through until Sunday night.

England - the number one seeds - will begin their challenge tonight with a tricky first round tie against highly-rated Philippines duo Lourence Ilagan and Noel Malicdem.

This will be Cross’s second taste of World Cup action having reached the quarter-finals alongside Dave Chisnall in 2018.

The former world champion goes into the World Cup buoyed by recently reaching the final of the 2019 Unibet Premier League, where he was beaten by world number one Michael van Gerwen.

Each country is represented by two players in a combination of doubles and singles matches at a competition which was won by the Netherlands for a fourth time last June.