St Leonards racer on the podium at Donington Park

Motorcycle racer Nick Whitcher achieved another podium finish in round four of the BMCRC Championship.

The St Leonards-based rider came third in the last of the three races at Donington Park Circuit in Leicestershire the weekend before last.

With no test day, Whitcher only had one 15-minute practise session at a circuit where he hadn’t ridden for a year before qualifying, but he still managed to earn a top five place on the grid.

Around midway through race one on the Saturday afternoon, Whitcher started getting major brake fade and the lever was coming back to the bar, but he held on to P5.

On the Saturday evening he went about sorting the problem with the brakes and changed a few things.

Whitcher again started fifth in race two on the Sunday morning starting and again finished in that position, despite getting brake fade again with a few laps to go.

Again he tried some different things to his brakes before race three and this time the brakes felt a lot better. As a result Whitcher was able to push to the end of the 10 laps and took third position.

He also massively improved his lap times from last year. His fastest lap this year was 1:14.4, compared with 1:17.4 in 2018.

Whitcher said: “Thank you to everyone who come and supported me. Big thanks to MSS Performance Ltd and TBR Performance with their help and knowledge over the weekend.”

Anyone interested in sponsoring Whitcher or who thinks they could help in any way should email nickwhitcher.racing@gmail.com