Sussex Cricket League match sees extraordinary over go for FIFTY runs

Sidley Cricket Club’s first team defeated neighbours Bexhill 4th XI in a local derby in the Sussex Cricket League Division 11 East South which will be remembered for one extraordinary over.

Sidley scored what’s been recorded as 50 runs in the 14th over of their innings as they raced towards a six-wicket victory - their sixth win in succession.

A mix of sixes, fours and even a couple of singles, plus a number of no balls, saw Sidley’s total rocket from 81-1 to 131-1 on a bright but very breezy afternoon at Bexhill Down.

The two batsmen involved, Jamie Ramsden and Steve Ramsden, ultimately put on 101 for the second wicket until the former was bowled by C. Driver for 29.

Steve Ramsden fell two runs later, well caught low down by Jeremy Lovegrove off Ian Harvey, for a devastating 74 containing six sixes and seven fours.

Harvey took another wicket in his next over before Jason Hurst and Dave Coveney saw Sidley home in the 22nd over. Rowan Crouch was Bexhill’s other wicket-taker. Bexhill had earlier been bowled out for 157 in 39.4 overs after being asked to bat on a pitch which was very green and soft following heavy overnight rain.

Nick Smith and Adam Lawson scored 27 apiece and put on 60 for the second wicket before departing in successive overs. James Bevis then blasted a rapid 53 containing three sixes and seven fours, and Crouch chipped in with 13, but the last five wickets went down for 16 runs.

Chris Milton claimed 4-22 from seven overs, taking his wicket tally to 14 in five matches. Steve Ramsden bagged 3-16 from 8.4, and there was a wicket each for Mark Gransden, Craig Ramsden and Cavan O’Connor, the latter on his return from injury.

Coveney also held a pair of catches and Jamie Ramsden took a good one as Sidley consolidated second place in 1st Central Sussex Cricket League Division 11 East (South). Sidley’s matchball sponsor was Ryan Polton.