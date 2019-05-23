Sussex Cricket League - Premier and Division 2 top run scorers and wicket takers

Here is the list of the top 15 runs scorers and wickets takers in the top two divisions.

1. 318 runs @159 Matt Machan - Brighton and Hove jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. 290 runs @290 Sean Heather - Middleton jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. 247 runs @123.50 Tom Weston - Cuckfield jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. 179 runs @(no average) Mahesh Rawat - Middleton jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more