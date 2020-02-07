Sussex Slam - Local teams confirmed for maiden T20 tournament

The first ever Sussex Slam will include plenty of teams from East Sussex competing in the inaugural edition of the tournament.

Chiddingly Chinners, Claremont Crusaders, Cricket District, Denton Destroyers, East Dean Tigers, Hailsham Royals, Hellingly Hurricanes, Laughton Liabilities, LCR Lightning Cats, Lewes Lions, Parkhurst Fossils, Peaky Glynders, Pett Rams, Polegate Pythons, Rottingdean Millers, Seaford Storm, The Coach House XI, University of Sussex Sluggers, Willingdon Ducks, Edenbridge Raiders, Tunbridge Wells Borderers will all be looking to win the maiden T20 competition.

The finalised list of competitors was released on Wednesday and 69 teams throughout the county are set to do battle in the inaugural Slam.

The regions and sub-groups that teams will compete in over the first four matches of the competition are being finalised and will be announced on Sunday, February 16.

The competition will commence on Monday, May 4 and run through to the Plate and Cup Finals which will take place under the lights at 1st Central County Ground, the home of Sussex CCC, on Monday, September 7 and Tuesday, September 8 respectively.

If players would like to get involved, they can find and contact their local team directly at sussexslam.co.uk