Sussex snooker ace scores 178 points in single frame

Jimmy Robertson

The world number 49 from Bexhill amassed an astonishing 178 points in the final frame of his 4-1 win over Lee Walker at last week's BetVictor Scottish Open. Welsh cueman Walker conceded 44 points in fouls before Robertson produced a magnificent 133 clearance to clinch the frame by the amazing scoreline of 178-6.

The record previously stood at 167 and was set by Dominic Dale in the 1999 World Championship at The Crucible in Sheffield.

Robertson earlier knocked in a run of 74 in frame two of his first-round clash against the world number 84 in Llandudno, Wales. The 35-year-old was then edged out 4-3 by world number 13 Anthony McGill in a late-night second-round affair which finished after midnight.

Robertson started brilliantly with a break of 118 in the opening frame and a 71 in the third gave him a 2-1 advantage. McGill replied with the next two and although Robertson claimed frame six to level at 3-3, Scottish potter McGill prevailed 62-16 in the decider. The 30-year-old McGill went on to defeat world number one Mark Selby 4-3 in round three en route to the semi-finals.