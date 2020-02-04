Sussex teenage powerlifter breaks World and European records

Chardonnay Holwell-Russell has smashed European and World records in her latest competition.

The 16-year-old powerlifter won the British Championships last year and has continued her rise in the sport at the latest presitigious event.

On Saturday she competed in the Alan Collins Cup in Folkestone, alongside her mum, where people come from all over the country to compete.

It is an international sanctioned event by the WPC and the AWPC which meant she could break both European and World records.

Chardonnay competed in the teen two category as she’s now turned 16.

Her first event was the squat, and she walked on the platform like she had been competing for years even though it’s only been just over a year.

All three attempts were near perfect, and she increased her PB with a massive 130kg and set a new British, European and World record.

Next on to her least favourite event – the bench.

She had been stuck on 55kg for what seems forever but, as usual, she was calm and nothing phased her as she set up her lift.

Nailing the two first lifts and then the big 60kg, which she had never managed before, she set a new personal best and set both new European and World records.

On to her third and favourite event the deadlift.

On the deadlift, her father Danny said: “We’re always pretty confident in her deadlift ability.

“She tore the platform to shreds with all three lifts like she had just picked up a couple of bags of shopping.

“She set another PB with 142.5kg and a new British, European and World record.

“She ended with a grand total of a whopping 332.5kg – a new British, European and World record.”

She is coached by Adrian Bradbury form rebel_rebel and trains at Performance Fitness Eastbourne, Scott Haliday’s gym, alongside the legendary Commonwealth gold medallist Delroy McQueen.

If any businesses would like to sponsor Chardonnay to help pay for training, travel and competition entry, you can follow her Instagram page @char_teen_lifts.