Sussex turned down in bid to use Jofra Archer as promotion campaign comes to boil

Sussex head coach Jason Gillespie praised his players for a win at Bristol that's got them back in the hunt for county championship promotion - then revealed he had been turned down in a bid to get Jofra Archer released by England after the Ashes ends.

Gillespie said Sussex would go into the final two games - starting away to Derbyshire on Monday - happy to rely on their existing squad and not bringing in any new overseas men as some counties were doing.

But they won't be able to use Archer, who has had a hectic summer with England and who starred at The Oval on Friday taking 6-62 as England bowled out Australia.

Talking about the division two promotion race, Gillespie said: "We are aware of the situation - if we win our last three games, then we have a great chance of getting to Division One. We've had an up and down season, but are coming good at the right time.

"I think our defeat against Durham was a turning point. Being bowled out for less than 100 was unacceptable and we've scored a lot more runs since then.

"Scoring runs on the pitches at Bristol is never easy and I was pleased with the way the guys applied themselves, particularly in the first innings. Winning in Bristol is hard to do and we have to be pleased with this result.

"I thought the bowlers were really disciplined as a group and that is something we need to take into the next game. It made a change for us not to rely on Ollie Robinson alone to take the wickets."

Gillespie added: "I've asked Trevor Bayliss if we can have Jofra Archer back for the last game, but the answer was no. That's fair enough, it was what I expected. We had a bit of a joke about it one the phone. We've decided not to bring in another overseas players for the last few games, like some of the other counties have done. We'll go with what we've got."