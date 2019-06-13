Talent from all over UK heads to Hastings

The Fighting Tigers Gym’s award-winning Pantheon Fight Series rolled out its 16th show at East Sussex College Hastings.

Fighters from all over the UK and even France came to compete and show the Hastings crowd some real talent. With K1, kickboxing, Muay Thai and boxing on display, the event certainly packed a punch.

The three most talked about fights of the evening included Kieran Davison, of the home club, clinch the IKF Welterweight Junior Southern Area K1 title.

He did so convincingly against the number two fighter in the age category in the UK Independent rankings, Tyler Hughes, of Look Borai Gym in Bournemouth.

Davison, who only started competing for the Fighting Tigers this year, is now five fights undefeated and is eagerly looking for his next challenge.

Benjamin Beal returned to action for the first time in two years with his first adult fight - and what a fight it was. The action was non-stop from the off and Beal has certainly gone from being a boy to becoming a man.

Jack Whalley, who has been very active this year, made his Pantheon debut against a very experienced Hungarian fighter.

Although Whalley maybe looked a little outclassed skills-wise in the early exchanges, as his opponent tired, Whalley upped the gears and showed some real talent by stopping his opponent by TKO in the third round via knees.

Fighting Tigers head coach Andy Chambers said: “We have so much talent within the gym and it was nice to showcase some of the newer guys to the home town. I am really impressed with how they all performed.”

The Fighting Tigers have a new, boxing-only show coming up on July 20 which will heavily feature local talents.

If you are interested in learning more about the fight world or think you have what it takes to be the next big Fighting Tigers star, call 07739 390911 or check out the Fighting Tigers Gym page on Facebook.