Teenage Jiu Jitsu star strikes gold at prestigious competition

Teenage martial artist Kial Wilkins has struck gold at a prestigious Brazilian Jiu Jitsu competition in Guildford.

The 19-year-old, who trains at the Gracie Barra Hastings academy, won both his fights in the gi purple belt featherweight division at the Surrey Open.

In his first contest, Wilkins was in total control and 10 points up on his rival before finishing him with a triangle choke.

He then fought a tricky Brazilian fighter in the final who had him under pressure for the first three minutes of the bout before the talented youngster turned the tide.

After escaping his opponent’s back attack he reversed the position and locked in a triangle choke from which there was no escape.

It’s the latest success for Wilkins, whose team mates nicknamed ‘Slayer’ after he beat an experienced black belt competitor earlier this year!

That victory – which came by way of referee’s decision in July’s Brighton Open – was remarkable considering the BJJ belt grades go white, blue, purple, brown and black.

Despite narrowly losing his next two fights in that event, Wilkins went on to pick up a silver medal in his own gi purple belt featherweight class. Paul Bridges, head instructor at GB Hastings, said he was delighted at the success enjoyed by the young fighter, who has only recently started competing.

“It takes a lot of courage to step on the mats and he’s done very well,” he said. “Kial is part of our coaching team and a great asset to the academy.”

GB Hastings, which is affiliated to the international Gracie Barra organisation, is focused on both self-defence and competition training.

It runs classes for all ages and abilities. Anyone interested should ring Bridges on: 07967 659867 or visit www.graciebarrahastings.com.