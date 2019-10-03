The Hundred: Five Sussex players among the first selected for inaugural competition

2019 World Cup superstar Jofra Archer is Southern Brave’s England men’s red ball central contract pick. His Sussex teammate Chris Jordan is one of the Brave’s two local icons, alongside Hampshire’s James Vince.

Danni Wyatt is one of Southern Brave’s England women’s central contract picks. The explosive Sussex batter is joined by 2017 World Cup final hero Anya Shrubsole in the Brave’s women’s team, who will be based at The 1st Central County Ground in Hove.

Two other Sussex players have had their participation in The Hundred confirmed. Left-arm spinner Linsey Smith has been picked by Northern Superchargers and left-arm seamer Freya Davies will play for London Spirit.

Today’s player picks were announced alongside the names and identities of the eight outfits that will take part in The Hundred.

They are: Birmingham Phoenix, London Spirit, Manchester Originals, Northern Superchargers, Oval Invincibles, Southern Brave, Trent Rockets & Welsh Fire.

The picks from today's draft is as follows (Sussex players in italic):

Birmingham Phoenix – Chris Woakes (England men’s red ball central contract pick), Moeen Ali & Pat Brown (local icons), Kirstie Gordon & Amy Jones (England women’s central contract picks)

London Spirit – Rory Burns, Dan Lawrence & Eoin Morgan, Freya Davies & Heather Knight

Manchester Originals – Jos Buttler, Saqib Mahmood & Matt Parkinson, Kate Cross & Sophie Ecclestone

Northern Superchargers – Ben Stokes, Adil Rashid & David Willey, Linsey Smith & Lauren Winfield

Oval Invincibles – Sam Curran, Tom Curran & Jason Roy, Laura Marsh & Fran Wilson

Southern Brave – Jofra Archer, Chris Jordan & James Vince, Anya Shrubsole & Danni Wyatt

Trent Rockets – Joe Root, Harry Gurney & Alex Hales, Katherine Brunt & Nat Sciver

Welsh Fire – Jonny Bairstow, Tom Banton & Colin Ingram, Katie George & Bryony Smith