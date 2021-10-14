World darts No1 Gerwyn Price in Hastings star's sights on Friday night
Ritchie Edhouse is all set for a showdown against darts’ world number one in a televised tournament on Friday night.
Thursday, 14th October 2021, 6:00 pm
Hastings-based Edhouse will take on world champion Gerwyn Price in round one of the Cazoo European Championship in the Austrian city of Salzburg.
Facing last weekend’s BoyleSports World Grand Prix runner-up Price, in an event broadcast on ITV4, represents a huge opportunity for Edhouse.
The 38-year-old has very limited experience of playing in front of the television cameras, but performed well in the season’s two European Tour events to secure the final place in the field.
Edhouse finished 32nd on the European Tour order of merit and as a consequence will face Price, who topped the rankings after winning both events.