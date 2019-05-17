Yorkshire pace bowler links up again with Sussex coach Gillespie

Yorkshire fast-bowler Jared Warner has joined Sussex for a month-long loan spell.

The 22-year-old right-armer from Wakefield is a product of Yorkshire’s youth system and is currently a ‘junior pro’ at the county.

He made his first-team debut in this year’s Royal London One-Day Cup, bowling five overs with the new ball in Yorkshire’s abandoned match against Durham at Headingley.

Warner played 15 times for England Under-19s and was part of the squad for the 2016 ICC Under-19 World Cup. He has taken 68 wickets in 66 appearances for Yorkshire’s second team.

Seven of those came in Yorkshire’s 258-run win against Worcestershire in the Second Eleven Championship earlier this week. In the first innings, Warner recorded impressive figures of 13-3-22-5.

Discussing his latest recruit Sussex head coach, Jason Gillespie said: “With injuries to a number of our key bowlers and others away on international duty, we felt that we needed some cover.

“Jazz is an exciting young fast bowler who I’ve known for a while. He’s bowls with aggression and real pace and runs in and hits the deck hard.

“He’s also a great lad to have around; a very good competitor who will fit in to our dressing room well.

“Jazz gives us options and is very much in the frame to play next week at Northamptonshire.”

Warner added: “I’m over the moon to be on board at Sussex and can’t wait to get going. Hopefully I can put in some good performances and help contribute to wins.

“I’m looking forward to working with Dizzy again, someone I really enjoyed working with when he was at Yorkshire. Hopefully I can pick his brain and learn a lot whilst I’m with the squad.”