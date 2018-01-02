Owzat! Your chance to become a cricket umpire

Next year will see a major change to cricket which will have an impact on ECB Association of Cricket Officials members whether a scorer or an umpire with the introduction of the new Laws of Cricket.

Additionally, within Sussex next year sees a restructuring of league cricket with the four current leagues merging into one county league.

The Sussex Association of Cricket Official (SACO) is arranging, with the three local associations, a number of courses to familiarise scorers and umpires with interpreting the new laws.

It is vitally important that all scorers and umpires at whatever level they officiate and whether a member of ECB ACO or not attend at least one of the courses. SACO would recommend multi-attendances to ensure a smooth introduction into our cricket matches next season.

Dates: Brighton & Mid Sussex ACO: Sunday, February 25, at the County Ground, Hove starting at 10.30am; Wednesday, March 7, at the County Ground, Hove starting at 6.00pm

For more information, contact David Donner on 01273 423303 or donneroptometrists@gmail.com

East Sussex ACO: Monday, February 19, at Crowhurst Park Manor House at 7.30pm

A further course is to be arranged in the Hastings area for more information, please contact Paul Fuller on 01424 853037 or paul.freddyfuller@sky.com

West Sussex ACO: Wednesday, January 10, at Arundel Castle CC starting at 7.30pm; Wednesday, January 24 at Horsham CC starting at 7.00pm; Thursday, February 22, at Arundel Castle CC starting at 7.00pm

For more information, contact Trevor Drake on 01243 263917 or trevor_drake@msn.com or John Betts on 01243 781786 or johnbetts120@tiscali.co.uk

There are also umpire courses:

Brighton & Mid Sussex ACO

Stage 1 Sunday March 11th at the County Ground, Hove starting at 10.00am

Stage 2 Sunday March 25th at the County Ground, Hove starting at 10.00am

For more information, please contact David Donner on 01273 423303 or donneroptometrists@gmail.com

East Sussex ACO

Stage 1 Monday evenings from 26th February for four weeks at Crowhurst Park Manor House at 7.30pm

Stage 2 Monday evenings from 26th March for four weeks at Crowhurst Park Manor House at 7.30pm

For more information, please contact Paul Fuller on 01424 853037 or paul.freddyfuller@sky.com

West Sussex ACO

Stage 1 Sunday January 21st at Horsham CC starting at 9.30am

Sunday January 28th at Arundel Castle CC starting at 9.30am

Stage 2 Sunday February 18th at Horsham CC starting at 9.30am

Sunday March 4th at Arundel Castle CC starting at 9.30am

For more information, please contact Trevor Drake on 01243 263917 or trevor_drake@msn.com or John Betts on 01243 781786 or johnbetts120@tiscali.co.uk