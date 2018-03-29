PICTURE GALLERY: Sussex ready for 2018 cricket season

Here they are - the players and staff who hope to give Sussex cricket fans plenty to shout about this summer.

New head coach Jason Gillespie was the centre of attention at the county's pre-season media day at the County Ground, but there were plenty of other big names present too - such as star players like Tymal Mills, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer and Luke Wright.

Sussex chief executive Rob Andrew looks ahead to the season / Picture by PW Sporting Photography

Hopes are high that Sussex can make an impression in the county championship, T20 Blast and One-Day Cup.

Here's what Jason Gillespie has to say about his vision for the county and hopes for the season.