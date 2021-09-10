Hastings and Bexhill beat Canvey to get in gear for new rugby season

The McManus family trio; Quinn, 18, Steve, 45, and Frazer, 23

Hastings and Bexhill convincingly beat Canvey Island – who will be playing one level above them this year – in this a pre-season friendly.

Fielding with a few newcomers on display Hastings dominated from the start. Stand-in skipper Harry Walker, at scrum half, opened the scoring after Chris Butler made a strong blindside break.

Experienced newcomer Jody Freeman looked an asset in the front row and combined well with Steve McManus to give the scrum a base.

It was 10-0 at the break after a a well worked try from Quinn McManus. Coach Leslie Hunter rotated the squad to great effect, giving every available player valuable pitch time.

Following a break by Walker the ball went to Isaac Wales, who scored an excellent try for Tom Waring to convert with ease. Butler crowned a great display with a powerful try.

It was Hunter’s first game in charge of the squad,though he was appointed in June 2020. He was impressed with his team’s heart and pride against strong opposition.

Hunter has had experience at Plumpton, Seaford and East Grinstead.

Walker was MoM but Lawrence Maynard, Harry Stanley, Will Hirst and Tom Fraser all shone.

The McManuses have set another first in the squad with 18-year-old Quinn joining brother Frazer and father Steve in the scrum.

H&B have welcomed new physio Hollie Fitzgerald to the clubas a replacement for Jennifer Steadman.

Hastings and Bexhill Vets won at Tunbridge Wells and the club’s most senior members, The Puckered Ruckers, won their Sunday morning bowls match against The Wheatsheaf.