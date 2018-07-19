Rye extend lead following top-of-the-table clash

Rye Cricket Club’s first team had the better of a drawn top-of-the-table clash at The Salts.

Rye restricted visitors Rottingdean to 162-6 in reply to their 224-6, picking up 13 points to the opposition’s five.

Sussex Cricket League Division Four East leaders Rye are now 18 points clear of second-placed Rottingdean and 37 better off than third-placed Buxted Park.

In a match sponsored by My Sweet Old Etcetera, Rye captain Harry Smeed lost the toss and his team was asked to bat on a dry wicket that looked like it would take spin later on in the game, potentially suiting Rye.

Rye got off to a poor start with the in-form James Hamilton out for six, but Tom Williams (69) and George Wathen (26) built a good partnership which put Rye back on track.

Smeed scored a quickfire 18 before Concepts of Rye man of the match Dan Seabrook came in and along with Williams, took the Rottingdean attack apart. Seabrook smashed the spinners to all parts to finish on 90 not out - his highest league score.

Rye ended their innings on 231-6 and felt they had enough runs on the board, but needed to take early wickets to put the pressure on Rottingdean and enable them to push for the win.

Cleon Reece picked up two wickets in his first spell to give Rye a chance, but Henry Ledden (51) occupied the crease for a long time and although never scoring at a rate to win the match, sucked up balls to deny Rye a victory.

He and Mushtaq-Islam (56) prevented still unbeaten Rye from substantially increasing their lead at the top of the table as Rottingdean ended up on 162-6.

Smeed (1-51 off 15 overs) threw everything at the opposition, but couldn’t find a way through. He was well supported by Wathen (1-13).

Rye will host fourth-placed St Peters in what promises to be another tough game this coming Saturday. Play will get underway at 12.30pm.

Standings (all played 11 matches): 1 RYE 258pts, 2 Rottingdean 240, 3 Buxted Park 221, 4 St Peters 216, 5 Glynde & Beddingham 214, 6 CROWHURST PARK 160, 7 Bells Yew Green 154, 8 Mayfield II 150, 9 Cuckfield II 149, 10 Hellingly 134.

