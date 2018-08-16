Rye remain top despite first defeat

The last remaining undefeated record in the Sussex Cricket League ended on Saturday as Rye Cricket Club’s first team lost away to Buxted Park.

But despite the 119-run loss, Rye still enjoy a 30-point lead at the top of Sussex Cricket League Division Four East with three games remaining.

All three fixtures are against teams from the lower reaches of the division, but Rye still require focus and application to get across the winning line.

Two promotion places are up for grabs and Rye have a 34-point cushion over third-placed Buxted Park, but having topped the table for so long, Rye’s focus will be firmly fixed on the title.

Last weekend Rye suffered at the hands of Buxted Park’s overseas Jack Colaco, who struck a hard-hitting 100 with the bat before claiming three wicket with the ball.

Buxted had wobbled at 79-4 batting first in this 45-overs-per-side win/lose fixture, but Colaco took the game away from Rye, sharing a 141-run partnership with Gareth Clift (45 not out) as Buxted finished on 263-5.

Only Tobias Farrow and George Wathen, with two wickets apiece, made an impression with the ball.

In response, Rye were all out for 141. Harry Smeed (34), Wathen (29) and Ben Clifton (26 not out) were the only players to make an impression with the bat as that man Colaco took 3-3.

Rye’s first XI decided that the Concepts of Rye man of the match should go to Luke Payton for his maiden second XI century in the 14-run victory at home to Tunbridge Wells Borderers in Division Six East.

Rye will look to bounce straight back when they host Mayfield seconds this coming Saturday in a match sponsored by My Sweet Old Etcetera.

Sussex Cricket League Division Four East standings (all played 15 matches): 1 RYE 348pts, 2 Rottingdean 318, 3 Buxted Park 314, 4 St Peters 297, 4 5 Glynde & Beddingham 273, 6 CROWHURST PARK 240, 7 Mayfield II 199, 8 Hellingly 199. 9 Bells Yew Green 189, 10 Cuckfield II 184.

Remaning fixtures - Rye: August 18 Mayfield II (h), August 25 Crowhurst Park (a), September 1 Hellingly (h).

Rottingdean: August 18 Crowhurst Park (h), August 25 Hellingly (a), September 1 Cuckfield II (h).

Buxted Park: August 18 Glynde & Beddingham (a), August 25 Bells Yew Green (h), September 1 St Peters (a).

