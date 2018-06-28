SEA LIFE named as Family Stand sponsor for 2018 Vitality Blast

Sussex Cricket have announced a new partnership with SEA LIFE Brighton for the upcoming Vitality Blast season.

SEA LIFE - who currently have an offer on the back of all Sussex match day tickets offering a 50% off entry for up to five people at SEA LIFE Brighton - have agreed to sponsor the brand-new Family Stand situated in the North West corner of The 1st Central County Ground, next to the players’ net area.

Max Leviston, SEA LIFE Brighton general manager pictured with (from l-r) Sharky, Sussex Sharks paceman Tymal Mills and Sussex Cricket chief executive, Rob Andrew. Picture courtesy of Sussex Cricket

The SEA LIFE Family Stand will be in place for all seven home group matches and is for the dedicated use of families and will offer a different atmosphere from the other areas of the ground as the heart of the T20 FamZone.

Haines: Phone call from Dizzy made it worth missing Love Island

On match days, this area will be full of fun activities for all the family, including SEA LIFE run activities, face painting, balloon modelling and the ever popular BatFast cricket simulator, where you can test your batting skills against Sharks favourites Chris Jordan and Tymal Mills.

Commenting on the partnership, Max Leviston, SEA LIFE Brighton general manager said: “SEA LIFE Brighton is delighted to have the opportunity to partner with Sussex Cricket and sponsor the brand-new SEA LIFE Family Stand for this summer’s Vitality Blast. There is a natural synergy between an aquarium full of sharks and those that we come to watch in what is promising to be a thrilling summer of entertaining cricket.

“As well as sponsorship, SEA LIFE Brighton hope to bring some great activities for the families in the FamZone to enjoy. We will have a dry touch area where we hope to bring awareness to some treasure that we find on our beaches such as sharks teeth, cuttlefish bones, ray eggs and other interesting artefacts and point out the obvious trash that is affecting our planet such as plastic and fishing line, and hopefully influence children to be world leaders in cleaning up the Sussex coastline.

“On top of that, we hope to introduce our SEA LIFE Mascot, Sharky, to Sussex Cricket’s mascot, Sid the Shark, and hope that they get on! There may be a bit of a battle for the affection of Sussex’s brand new female shark mascot who will be making her first appearance soon. We wait eagerly to see how that evolves!”

Sussex Cricket chief executive, Rob Andrew added: “We are delighted to partner with such a well-known brand as SEA LIFE. The venue is synonymous with Brighton and has been a stalwart of family entertainment in Sussex for over 20 years. We can’t wait to join with them to bring a unique brand of family fun to our T20 days and nights throughout the Vitality Blast campaign.”

Picture slideshow: Sussex's visit to Arundel Castle proves a huge hit



Eastbourne International: Konta exits as Wozniacki proves too strong