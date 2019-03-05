See Chris Jordan's stunning catch that helped inspire England to t20 win in West Indies

A stunning catch by Sussex star Chris Jordan lit up the first t20 international in the three-match West Indies-England series.

The all-rounder is known for his spectacular catches and he added another to his growing highlights reel when he ran and then dived full length to dismiss Dwayne Bravo for 28 off his own bowling.

That ended a 64-run partnership between Bravo and Nicholas Pooran that could have resulted in England facing a much bigger target. Pooran went on to hit 58 not out.

Jordan's athleticism - which can be seen in the embedded tweet from Sky Sports - was the highlight of a Windies innings in St Lucia that ended on 160-8, with Jordan returning excellent figures of two for 16 in three overs. He also dangerman Chris Gayle caught by Adil Rashid for 15.

Jonny Bairstow was the star of the England reply, striking an 11-boundary 68 off 40 balls to put England more than halfway to victory. Joe Denly and Sam Billings got England close before both were out. England won by four wickets, with Jordan's batting not required.

The second and third matches in the series are on Friday and Sunday.

