Sussex star Salt proving tasty in Pakistan Super League

Sussex batsman Phil Salt has impressed in the Pakistan Super League.

The 22-year-old helped Islamabad United to a five-wicket win against the Karachi Kings, scoring 46 off 38 balls, last Wednesday.

United, who are third in the table, won the toss and elected to field, but the Kings got off to a good start with opener Babam Azam scoring 68 off 50 balls.

England T20 international Liam Livingstone also made a half century, with 56 off 31 balls. However, the Kings couldn’t carry on the momentum as they finished on 168-8, with Rumman Raees taking 3-27.

In Islamabad’s reply, Salt was introduced at number three in the first over as South Africa’s Cameron Delport was caught for a duck. Islamabad were 47-3 after seven overs but a 93-run partnership between Salt and Asif Ali (70) helped guide United over the line with four balls to spare.

Salt went on to score 28 off 18 balls in a defeat to league-leaders, Peshawar Zalmi on Friday. Zalmi won the toss and put Islamabad into bat, and set a target of 177. Man-of-the-match and Hampshire’s Liam Dawson scored an unbeaten 52 off 35 balls to help Zalmi to victory in the final delivery.

Sussex team-mate David Wiese took 1-16 for the Lahore Qalandars in their five-wicket defeat to the Kings as Sohail Akhtar (29*) and AB de Villiers (33) steered the Kings to the target of 134 with five balls to spare. Wiese also took 0-18 in their eight wicket win against the Quetta Gladiators.

Laurie Evans has struggled for form - he could only score one run for the Multan Saltans in their six-wicket win against United. The Saltans are bottom of the table.

Fast bowler Tymal Mills has replaced Chris Jordan at Peshawar as Jordan has been called up for England’s three-game T20 series against the West Indies, starting on Tuesday evening. Mills has not yet featured for Zalmi, and has not played since November 2018 after sustaining a hamstring injury before the Big Bash League.